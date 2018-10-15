Market days bring in crowds

As a ‘market trader’ I have to reply with regards to the letter written by Sally Rieder, of Cavendish Street, Chichester.

Wednesday market days bring in thousands of new customers into the town and being in East street we have only had positive feedback from the old and new customers.

The shop owners and high street banks have all said it has brought more trade into the city.

We have customers coming from Haslemere and Bury just to purchase fresh produce from us.

We all have the same gazebos, colour and size clear backs as required.

There are only three stalls that have cables, unlike the Christmas and different craft markets, where the cables are a hazard taped on the floor and hanging above the multi coloured and different shape stalls.

We have someone who collects the rubbish throughout the day and is stored in industrial bin and is discarded at the end of the day.

Not everyone can afford the high end stores as there are a lot of people in the low ten per cent of earners so if you can buy something a little cheaper then so be it.

We all work extremely hard to give a service and are extremely upset at some narrow minded people who make our working life so difficult.

I hope we get more letter of support.

Marie and Tony Coward, T&T Fruits, Northside, Lavant