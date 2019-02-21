Moving taxi rank will encourage more cars in Chichester

Your letters to the newspaper
Your letters to the newspaper

The city is getting choked with cars. The A27 is slowly strangling the city like a noose.

We are all encouraged to use public transport, cycle or walk to help the problem.

We are now going to close a taxi rank to make more room for private cars.

On arrival by train from London, most towns, let alone cities, have a cab rank outside arrivals. It will now encourage travellers with luggage or mobility problems to arrange a private car to pick them up. I am sure the extra £5 per day per car is nothing to do with the logic of this decision, but I would love to know the answer.

John Wren, Marine Drive, West Wittering