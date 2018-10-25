No wonder fly-tipping is on up if Arun tip isn’t open enough

Arun have just said they have had the worst year for fly tipping in recent years.

Well, what do they expect? They allow the tip to close for two days a week when most other companies operate seven days a week. They open on Saturday again, which causes a tailback all the way up the bypass. Customers can’t get into the other companies on the same complex.

Then on the days they do open they close at four. a half-day compared with most other companies. Plus, you can’t take a small trailer any more. Do they want any work?

If they don’t want the work, give it to someone who will do the job.

Better still let Arun take it back. It must be much cheaper to run the dump than clear fly tipping which costs a fortune that we have to pay for.

It’s just another example of Arun planning – absolute rubbish, excuse the pun.

Ray Headland, Downing Close, Bognor