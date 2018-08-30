Opposed to Velo road closures

I heard about the ludicrous proposals for the Velo South event on the news this evening.

Although I am not directly affected by the proposed road closures I am fundamentally opposed to the principle of losing any public road for any cycling event – even the Tour de France

Cycling is very much a minority sport and is well catered for in velodromes, and any events should be organised on private land which does not prevent the normal day to day journeys of the general public.

Unfortunately, our roads are mostly too narrow for extensive cycle routes and cyclists do not pay any road tax for the privilege of cycling on our roads and should not expect special treatment.

Neil Vokes

Cantley Crescent

Wokingham