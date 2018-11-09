Remembrance poppies should be on lampposts throughout Midhurst

I recently spoke with the clerk at Midhurst Town Council, enquiring as to why we have no poppies adorning our lampposts, as would be fitting to remember our servicemen and women who endured the horrors of the First and Second World Wars, and conflicts since.

Apparently it was discussed but as they had bought a lone soldier silhouette, at the cost of £250, it appears that no more money was to be available.

They needed to retain such so that the usual street party could be hosted as usual.

Excuse me, but if it wasn’t for these brave souls they may never have been in the privileged position to have a street party.

It could have been drastically scaled down with the reason given, though we really shouldn’t need reminding why.

Several of the local shops have made a wonderful effort, of which they should be proud, but North Street, the main road through this town, looks as though it’s just business as usual. What does that say about Midhurst?

Everyone I have spoken to shares my sentiment.

Midhurst Town Council, hang your heads in shame.

Elaine Hooley, Cocking, Midhurst