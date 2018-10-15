Shops across Sussex should close as a mark of repect for Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday 2018 falls on November 11 exactly 100 years since the guns fell silent.

Already the country is planning more events to mark the special day such as the evocative playing of pipes in the evening.

MPs and Peers would gain huge respect by rising above Brexit divides for five minutes to legislate for retail closure across the United Kingdom for this special day to enhance peace, decorum and reflection inherent in Remembrance Sunday.

And for more working people and their families to partake in the Remembrance Sunday events.

Sussex MPs may care to sign Kate Hoey’s EDM 1036 put forward with cross-party support and signed by Sussex MP Sir Peter Bottomley.

And endorsed by Usdaw at its conference on a unanimous vote.

John Barstow, The Fleet, Fittleworth