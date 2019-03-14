Shops should be shut for Remembrance Sunday

At the Usdaw Awards on 19 January Paul Spencer, the Usdaw rep of Tesco Bognor Regis, was acknowledged for his campaign to elevate the status of Remembrance Sunday through campaigning for retail closure.

Only last week Lord Davies of Coity, the former General Secretary of Usdaw, sadly died. Lord Davies was much respected by both sides of industry and by both sides of the House. Lord Davies served in the RAF prior to his service to Usdaw.

In 2011 with the support of Peers across party lines, Lord Davies proposed a private members bill to secure retail closure for Remembrance Sunday. The bill passed second reading.

Let’s hope more Peers pick up the baton.

Sussex MPs may care to pursue this cause through securing retail closure for Remembrance Sunday across the UK via legislation.

The imperatives are enhance the peace and decorum inherent in Remembrance Sunday by cutting out the discordant retail clatter.

For more working people and their families to have the chance to partake in the Remembrance Sunday events. And retail would gain as more goods would be brought before the one day closure and upon reopening.

John Barstow, Member: Usdaw Executive Council, The Fleet, Fittleworth