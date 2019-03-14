Spring brings with it pothole problems

One of the pleasures of spring is the welcome reappearance of snowdrops, crocus and daffodils.

Less welcome the return of potholes in our roads, some newly decorated with white paint as if soon to be repaired.

Most are familiar from last spring, suggesting those repairs were not well done.

No doubt, these will now be repaired without charge under the contract warranties?

Repairs work best if the patch material bonds properly to the substrate and to the material surrounding the patch.

Is there any proven alternative to application of heat to ensure the substrate and periphery are ‘bone dry’ before adding the patch material?

Any ground water or rain seeping into the bonds will, under traffic loads, hydrostatically extend any voids, the process called ‘fracking’ when delamination is intentional.

So will all new repairs ensure effective bonding?

Obviously costing more than cold setting asphalt, but far cheaper in the long run.

With extra funds recently promised for such road repairs, can we hope for a quality job?

And, with the Brexit bonanza, very soon?

R Thomas, Pulborough