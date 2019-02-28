Suggestion to have a car-free Chichester every month is a step too far

In the event of the closure of the city centre to cars on one Sunday a month, have the ‘Car Free’ campaigners considered what provision would be made for the many elderly and disabled churchgoers, most of whom do not hold blue badges, and many living in areas where there are no or scant bus services, who would be unable to attend Cathedral, and other city centre church, services?

You already charge them for parking on Sundays, and this further suggestion really would be a step too far.

Mrs P. Cameron, Stane Street, Halnaker