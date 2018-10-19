Support your local Sussex shops instead of supermarket chains

Chichester's Tesco Extra
Chichester's Tesco Extra

Reading that Tesco decided to axe free shopping buses to its Chichester store (Observer, Oct. 11), I was perplexed by users describing the service as a ‘vital lifeline’.

Really, is it true that places such as Midhurst, Petersfield and The Witterings have no food shops?

I investigated and found quite a few and all really well stocked – certainly with more than sufficient to sustain life and fill the few bags that could reasonably be carried on a bus.

So come on you Tesco addicts, it would be wonderful if you supported your local shops for a change – they would be most grateful.

Tony Rigby, Southdean Close, Middleton-on-Sea