The increase in street sleepers in town centre is worrying

Over the last year or so, street sleepers have markedly increased in numbers.

It may be coincidence, but heroin substitute methadone is now being issued by chemists in the town center.

In any event these people, who it seems do not wish to use the admirable St Joseph’s night shelter and day centres, are blighting our parks, businesses and town image as a tourist resort.

Worryingly they are beginning to squat for long periods in our parks, such as the Steyne Gardens.

When asked, the council says it can only ‘persuade’ and that the police are ‘powerless’.

So, from West Park to Middleton, we can presumably look forward to large squatter encampments – unless action is taken?

Gyillmar Horsfield, The Steyne, Bognor Regis