Vote due on Rolls-Royce car park plan

Rolls-Royce’s plan for a 492-bay car park in Westhampnett is due to be decided at planning committee next week.

It is hoped the facility on land east of Claypit Lane will help reduce congestion and parking issues at the March CoE Primary School on the other side of the road.

A school drop-off area and electric parking bays are to be included in the plans, which have been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Councillors must vote on the plans on March 14 following an objection from Westhampnett Parish Council, which expressed concerns that there was no pedestrian crossing for school children to use to cross Claypit Lane.

See planning application reference WH/17/03466/FUL on the committee agenda or on the district council planning portal.