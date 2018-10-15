We need to take a stand over climate change

I reminded an old colleague that in 1997 he had expressed scepticism over global warming. He replied: ‘I’m still sceptical.’

Climate change is undoubtedly the defining issue of our time.

Alarmingly, in spite of overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary, some highly influential voices continue to be in denial.

Action must be taken to significantly reduce CO2 emissions by reducing the number of polluting vehicles on our roads.

Central government should subsidise electric cars to make them more affordable. And encourage alternative modes of environmentally-friendly public transport.

There is no one simple solution. But doing nothing isn’t an option.

We owe a moral duty to future generations.

Let’s all ‘wake up’ to the final call.

Peter Lansley, Cedar Drive, Chichester