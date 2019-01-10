Why are Chichester Distrct Council spending thousands on consultants?

I see from the Chichester Observer last week, that CDC is about to spend £35,000 on consultants, whose task will be to audit current and future demands on parking spaces.

I would have thought that CDC employees, presumably with local knowledge, would be much better placed to undertake this work.

Why do our council feel the need to employ outside consultants at vast expense when they have staff in place?

We’re told that money is tight, that there is not enough to provide more support for the homeless, for improving our dodgy pavements, or for youth services, yet contributing to the coffers of outside private companies is obviously a more important use of resources.

Stephanie Carn, Whyke Road, Chichester