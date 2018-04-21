Youth volunteers help councillor launch new dinghy

Two youth volunteers helped county councillor Viral Parikh launch a new Fusion dinghy for Christian Youth Enterprises Sailing Centre.

The launch took place on April 12 with Holly and Rosie helping to launch the dinghy.

CYE Sailing Centre has been renewing its fleet of small dinghies suitable for juniors and beginners. The dinghy was funded by WSCC from its Community Initiative Fund.

Norman Doney, development director, said: “We are deeply grateful to WSCC for funding this dinghy as part of our fleet renewal programme. This expands our fleet to further increase the number of young people experiencing adventurous outdoor activities, more details of which are on our website www.cye.org.uk . Our aim is that such experiences will help young people to grow in confidence, self-esteem and determination to succeed and to start a life-long love of sailing and the outdoors. We are delighted that Councillor Parikh was able to be with us and encourage local youngsters in these activities.”