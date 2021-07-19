McDonald’s celebrates Freedom Day by reducing price of these items to 99p

McDonald’s has reduced the price of two items on its menu (Photo: McDonald's)

People all across England will be able to enjoy the sweet taste of Freedom on 19 July, as McDonald’s restaurants have marked down two of their top sellers.

In a bid to attract more customers through the doors, the chain has reduced the McMuffin and Big Mac to just 99p.

Customers may have noticed a £1.40 price drop if they ordered their breakfast sandwich from the McDonald’s app this morning. The Bacon and Egg, Egg and Cheese or Sausage and Egg McMuffin was available to purchase before 11am.

‘A small token of thanks’

But the fun isn’t only to be enjoyed by the early birds, as from 11am the Big Mac will also be reduced to under a quid. That’s a £2.50 price difference (or two specials from the savers menu).

The opportunity to nab a bargain is available today for regular customers, and your order must be placed on the McDonald’s app and collected in-store. You cannot reap the rewards of the reduced prices when ordering for delivery via Uber Eats or Deliveroo.

For NHS heroes, there will also be a 20 percent discount for those who register on the McDonald's app with their NHS email address.

The discount is applicable across the entire menu and available to use once a week.

The discount is a “small token of thanks” from the Golden Arches, for the relentless effort to support patients during the Covid pandemic.

People who sign up in the future with an NHS email address will also be able to access the discount.