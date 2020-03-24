The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games have been postponed - here's when they will happen, and what to do if you had tickets

After weeks of debate as to whether the biggest sporting event of the summer should be cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been officially postponed.

Strong calls had been made for Japan to appeal to the International Olympic Committee to postpone the event as similar sporting ventures announced their own cancellations and countries pulled their athletes from the games.

At one time, it looked as though the event could still go ahead, and there were even rumours of a "scaled back" version of the games.

But speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had agreed to the delay.

When will the Tokyo Olympics be held?

"I proposed to postpone for about a year and [IOC] president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement," Abe said.

The 2020 Olympics were set to run from 24 July to 9 August.

It marks the first time the Olympic Games has been postponed. The 1916 and 1944 games were cancelled due to World War I and II respectively, but the games have never been pushed back.

The current plan is told the games in the summer of 2021, though many are noting the logistical challenges of this most unprecedented of moves; a year delay could prove to be too short.

What should I do if I had tickets?

It's unlikely that many readers in the UK would have had tickets for Tokyo 2020.

Tickets were only sold through shops in Japan, and by mail order to Japanese addresses through the internet.

International guests needed to visit Japan during the sales period or arrange for tickets through a third party, such as a travel agent.

But there will be some games fans who were planning to make the trip over to Japan for a fortnight of sports.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, it's still not clear just what situation we'll be in by the time July rolls around.

Travel restrictions could still be in place, and the games are definitely not happening this year, so you'll want to seek out a refund.

Contact your ticket seller to arrange this.

How much will the postponement cost?

Officials were unwilling to delay or cancel the games likely because of the huge costs doing so would incur.

The exact amount is unclear, but it is reasonable to assume that the financial implications of the move will amount to a hefty figure when you consider the cost of putting them on in the first place.

The Olympic Stadium alone is said to be costing Japanese government £870 million at most recent estimates, while the overall cost of the Olympiad is just short of £10 billion.

When you consider that many venues for the Olympics are temporary and are likely already under construction, maintaining them or deconstructing and rebuilding them will incur massive further cost.

