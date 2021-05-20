UK weather forecast: downpours and gales in store ahead of long-awaited sunny spell

The weather is set to be wet and windy over the next few days, before becoming more settled with sunshine and warmer temperatures on the horizon (Photo: Shutterstock)

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Wales and southern England, with gusts between 50-60mph in coastal areas and 45-50mph inland.

The yellow warning will be in force from 3pm on Thursday (20 May) until 9pm on Friday (21 May), with the Met Office warning of some delays to transport and possible damage to outdoor temporary structures, as well as some tree damage.

Unsettled weather will also remain in place across much of the UK for the rest of the week, as an area of low pressure moves in from the west on Thursday, bringing continued wet and windy weather for the country.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “The low pressure system moving in from the west is going to bring some heavy rain across much of the UK from Thursday and into Friday.

“With wind looking to be strongest in southern coastal areas, as well as Wales, there’s a chance of some disruption to travel plans and potential damage to temporary structures, such as tents and marquees.”

‘Temperatures starting to climb’

Despite unsettled conditions continuing through the weekend, there is a sign of drier conditions to come from Tuesday (25 May).

The Met Office forecast for this weekend says there will be “sunshine and scattered showers on Saturday. Cloud, rain and stronger winds moving east on Sunday followed by further showers, locally heavy with thunder on Monday. Rather cool.”

However, as the UK heads into next week, there are “some indications of temperatures starting to climb towards more typical figures for the time of year,” with this spell of weather likely to “keep nights cooler than the long-term average, but warmer days compared to what we’ve seen recently.”