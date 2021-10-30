Zayn Malik files ‘no contest’ plea over Gigi Hadid mother harassment claims

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has made a ‘no contest’ plea to claims of harassment involving his on-and-off partner Gigi Hadid’s mother, court records show.

The singer, 28, is alleged to have launched a tirade against Dutch-American socialite Yolanda Hadid, 57, at his home in the US state of Pennsylvania in September - a claim he has denied.

He was also allegedly involved in a bust-up with security guard John McMahon.

What is alleged to have happened?

Court records obtained by the PA news agency allege Bradford-born Malik verbally and physically abused Yolanda Hadid in a row on 29 September.

The singer is alleged to have “grabbed and shoved” Ms Hadid into a dresser, causing The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star “mental anguish and physical pain”.

He has also been accused of repeatedly swearing at Ms Hadid in reference to both her Dutch nationality and his daughter.

Malik has a one-year-old child with Ms Hadid’s daughter Gigi Hadid, who is a famous model.

It is understood Gigi Hadid was in Paris at the time of the incident.

Malik was also alleged to have verbally abused and attempted to fight security guard John McMahon.

In a statement to entertainment news site TMZ - the outlet which broke the story - he rejected the allegations.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

He then posted a further statement on social media, in which he pleaded for privacy.

What does Zayn Malik’s ‘no contest’ plea mean?

Malik was charged with four counts of harassment in the non-traffic citation, which a court official said is not a criminal charge.

He pleaded ‘no contest’, which means he has not admitted guilt but has also chosen not to fight the charges.

The singer has been placed on 90 days probation for each count, meaning he may serve a total of 360 days on probation, the citation filed in Pennsylvania shows.

But if there are no further issues, a judge could terminate the probation after six months.

Malik has also been ordered to do an anger management class as well as a domestic violence programme, and must have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or John McMahon.