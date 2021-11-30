The best bedding for a child's bedroom

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sleep is needed in growing children for many reasons; it is fundamental to every child’s ability to grow, rest and recover.

So, if you’d like to refresh their bedding in the hope of tempting them to get under the duvet and settle down at a reasonable time, look no further.

We’ve pulled together a list of 11 of the best kids bedding sets below, all containing a duvet cover and at least one pillowcase - depending on the size of the bed.

There’s something in our list that all children will fall in love with, whether they’re obsessed with animals, football, mermaids or Disney.

We’ve also made sure there are options for every bed size and therefore every age range.

If you want to make sure the little ones are as cosy as possible as soon as they get in to bed during the autumn/winter months you will want to take a look at our guide to the best electric blankets.

If you simply need more space in your child’s bedroom then consider buying one of these fantastic storage beds which would allow them to sleep on top of all of their toys, books or clothes.

Yule-nicorn Christmas Unicorn Bedding Yule-nicorn Christmas Unicorn Bedding £16.00 This fun duvet set shows unicorns in space wearing Christmas jumpers because it’s never too early to get excited about the festive season. It also glows in the dark so children can fall asleep with a delicate night light and cosy bedding all in one. It is reversible too so you get two great designs for the price of one. Created using a blend of high quality natural cotton and polyester ensuring a soft, durable, easy-care finish. Available in three sizes; toddler, single and double. Priced between £16 and £26, depending on the size. Buy now

Dinky Dinosaur Bedding Dinky Dinosaur Bedding £15.00 Any dinosaur lover will adore this super cute bedding, which features lots of different dinosaurs and bright colours. It is reversible too so you get two great designs for the price of one. Created using a blend of high quality natural cotton and polyester ensuring a soft, durable, easy-care finish. Available in three sizes; toddler, single and double. Priced between £15 and £22, depending on the size. Buy now

Rainbow Bedding Rainbow Bedding £15.00 The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is just a dream away with this cosy and cute bedding set. It is reversible too so you get two great designs for the price of one. Created using a blend of high quality natural cotton and polyester ensuring a soft, durable, easy-care finish. Available in three sizes; toddler, single and double. Priced between £15 and £22, depending on the size. Buy now

Kilgore 132 TC Duvet Cover Set Kilgore 132 TC Duvet Cover Set £12.99 This is a lovely duvet cover; it’s bright and cheerful and perfect for any young dog lover. The yellow background also makes a real statement and will inject some colour and fun in to your child’s room. Available in three sizes; single, double and king size. Priced between £12.99 and £19.99, depending on the size. Buy now

Butterfly Easy Care Duvet Cover Set Butterfly Easy Care Duvet Cover Set £14.99 A land of magical butterflies is awaits as soon as their head hits the pillow with this duvet set. This pretty duvet set features delicate fluttering butterflies in pastel shades of pink and purple, on a crisp white background. Flip the duvet to switch up the look and reveal the contrasting bold pink reverse. Available in two sizes; single and double. Priced between £14.99 and £19.99, depending on the size. Buy now

Healthy Growth 144 TC Plain Weave Duvet Cover Set Healthy Growth 144 TC Plain Weave Duvet Cover Set £27.99 Made to spark your little monsters imagination, this funky duvet cover features lots of bold colours and cute little creatures. Made from a cotton-rich fabric that is breathable and lightweight to provide ultimate comfort. Available in two sizes; single and double. Priced between £27.99 and £29.99, depending on the size. Buy now

Kennedy Duvet Cover Set Kennedy Duvet Cover Set £14.99 This duvet cover set will score highly with little lovers of sport thanks to its football-inspired design, in tones of black and charcoal. Available in three sizes; single, double and king size. Priced between £14.99 and £23.99, depending on the size. Buy now

Mermaid 130 TC Duvet Cover Set Mermaid 130 TC Duvet Cover Set £13.99 This pretty duvet cover has mermaids swimming across a pink and lilac scene, and will look beautiful in any bedroom. A floral patchwork design is on the reverse that compliments the main design also offers a different look if the mood takes you and means you can quickly change the look of the room. Available in two sizes; single and double. Priced between £13.99 and £17.99, depending on the size. Buy now

Paw Patrol Kids Blue Character Bedding Set Paw Patrol Kids Blue Character Bedding Set £7.00 The Paw Patrol pups are unleashed into fans homes on this fun, colourful duvet. The reversible design features Marshall, Chase and Rubble in a repeating pattern. The duvet which features everyone’s popular puppies is ideal for fans to have in their bedrooms. This is an officially licenced product. Available in two sizes; toddler and single. Priced between £7 and £7.50, depending on the size. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Disney Kids Frozen 2 Sisters Bedding Set Disney Kids Frozen 2 Sisters Bedding Set £15.00 Disney fans can snuggle up with their favourite sisters Elsa and Anna with this duvet set and matching pillowcase. It is reversible too so it’s like getting two designs for the price of one. This is an officially licenced product that will delight little ones who can’t get enough of the Disney hit ‘Frozen’. Available in single size. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now