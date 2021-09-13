Lewis and Baker subscription

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It has officially been announced that GBBO will return to our screens on Tuesday, September 21.

So, to get us all in the mood for watching other people bake a whole host of yummy treats, we’ve rounded up three of the best baking subscription services available to buy right now - whether you want to channel your inner Paul Hollywood and make something yourself or have something delightful delivered ready to eat.

One of the easiest ways to bake yourself at home now - without it turning in to a technical challenge is to use an air fryer. These versatile gadgets can not only be used to cook your main evening meal quickly and efficiently, but can also produce fluffy cakes and sweet bakes.

See our list of the best air fryers so you can be prepared for when the Great British Bake Off finally returns to our screens.

Bakedin Bread Baking Club Bakedin Bread Baking Club £10.99 This one is for everyone who found their inner Paul Hollywood during lockdown and now fancy themselves as something of a master baker. The recipient will receive a different bread recipe to master every month. The kit contains a step-by-step recipe card, all the dry ingredients perfectly weighed out, plus a few handy extras too. The gift-receiver will get all the ingredient weights and measurements too, so if he loves it he will be able to make it again and again. Buy now

Lewis and Baker Lewis and Baker subscription £12.99 This baking subscription is for everyone who loves cake . . . so, everyone then. Custom select your cake, size and frequency, and a freshly baked cake will appear at your door - just the way you like it. You can gift a subscription to friends and family too so everyone can have cakes Mary Berry would be proud of. Some of the choices you have include brownie bites, salted caramel brownies, chocolate orange brownies, biscoff brownies and marmalade and ginger flapjack. Buy now