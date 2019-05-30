Chichester archeologists team up to reveal Roman secrets in Priory Park

The district council’s archaeologist has teamed up with volunteers from an archaeology society to uncover secrets in celebration of Roman Week.

Throughout Roman Week, running from Saturday, May 25 to Friday, May 31, archaeologist James Kenny and volunteers from the Chichester and District Archeology Society are working hard each day to excavate more of last year’s bath house reveal to find the connection to the house which it served. James said: “This dig is so important but also extremely rare for residents to see the history of their town.

“Priory Park has become an archeological theme park this week and we are looking forward to revealing our findings on Saturday.”

A series of talks from James will take place this Saturday in the park at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm to unveil just what the team have found.

Volunteer and field work committee member, Steve Cleverly, added: “The location of the dig allows members of the public to get up close and learn more about their own heritage.

“It has been so great this week to see lines and lines of people so keen to learn about the background of these findings.