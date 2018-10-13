89 in frame at Goodwood season finale - preview and tips

A whopping 89 runners will head for the stalls at Goodwood's final fixture of 2018 on Sunday afternoon.

There will be no chance for Frankie Dettori to record his 200th Goodwood for the popular Italian is not booked for any rides on the Downs - so that's one scene we'll have to wait until next year to enjoy.

But there is plenty of action to occupy race-goers with a card starting at 2pm and finishing at 5.30pm.

Mark Johnston – who has just claimed the record for the number of flat winners by any trainer in this country – is set to lift the track’s Dick Hern Trophy once again. The Yorkshire-based trainer has an impeccable record at Goodwood down the years and has again been the racecourse’s top-performing trainer this year. He is well ahead of his rivals in the race to have the most Goodwood winners in the season, with 12 so far.

The NetBet.co.uk Alderbrook Handicap, a flat race for professional jump jockeys, gets the action under way at 2pm. Champion jockey Richard Johnson, dual Grand National-winning rider Leighton Aspell and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winner Paddy Brennan have all won this race in the past and there are 16 in the frame for it this time.

Our tips for Sunday: 200 Rydan, 235 Sir Busker, 310 With Envy, 345 Marburg, 420 Dubawi Prince, 455 Dark Power, 530 Misty Birnam.

The season finale will also feature craft beers and real ales to sample, including Goodwood’s own new range. One of the three new beverages is the St Simon, a lager that takes its name from the 1883 Goodwood Cup winner, who reportedly continued galloping over Trundle Hill after his 20-length victory.

A hog roast will be the centrepiece of the East Parade Lawn, around which guests can toast marshmallows over fire pits. With hay bales and hand-crafted wooden benches to sit on, guests will be able to eat, drink and listen to a fiddle trio.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Goodwood.com or call 01243 755055.