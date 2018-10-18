A Chichester gym’s sport challenge supports Grenfell victims

Wheels were spinning at a Chichester gym this week to raise vital funds for schools affected by the Grenfell disaster.

Everyone Active has recently launched a campaign to raise life changing funds to charities close to everyone’s hearts.

Westgate Leisure Centre partnered up with Chichester District Council to inspire the community to take part in a 24-hour spinning challenge.

The ‘Spinathon’ started at 12pm on Monday, October 15 and finished at 12pm on Tuesday, October 16 and has so far raised and impressive £1,375.65.

Despite already raising impressive funds the centre plans to keep going.

The money raised from the challenge will provide schools with opportunities to have fun with sport and be more active.

Supporting victims of the Grenfell disaster is very important to Everyone Active as their Westway Sports & Fitness Centre, acted as one of the main support centres for families during the disaster.

The centre was closed for six weeks and provided those affected with shelter, food, clothing and advice.

Everyone Active contract manager, Stuart Mills, said: “Sport has an incredible ability to bring people to together and can play a huge role in the healing process. We are going to do everything we can to raise as much money as possible.”

For further information visit www.chichester.co.uk.