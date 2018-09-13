A move that will make a difference for threatened wildlife

A couple moving from Bosham to New Zealand have decided to use their journey to save threatened wildlife.

Leaving their home mid September, the brave pair have decided to cycle 21,000 kilometres through 27 countries in 12 months, fundraising for international wildlife charity World Land Trust every mile of the way.

Camilla and Julian Read have already crossed 14 countries, from their home in West Sussex across Europe to Azerbaijan, and they have returned to the UK for six weeks before embarking on the second stage of their journey.

Along the way, the courageous couple are visiting some of World Land Trust’s project areas in the UK, India and Vietnam.

The charity works around the world to save some of the most biologically important and threatened habitats, and works with partners in country to create protected wildlife reserves and give permanent protection to thespecies that live there.

Camilla said: “We settled on World Land Trust because of their approach to international landscape and wildlife preservation.

“Both our previous jobs have involvedenvironmental management, of which, communication with local parties is always paramount to success.”

Camilla and Julian chose to visit World Land Trust’s only UK project area, Kites Hill Reserve in Gloucestershire, before starting the second part of their journey.

The reserve includes ancient beech woodland and meadow habitats, and is home to British wildlife such as roe deer, kestrel, great spotted woodpecker, and six species of bat.

Julian said: “We were keen to design a route which intersected some of the habitats World Land Trust has helped protect along our way, and Kites Hill is the perfect place to start.

“We have already cycled through and wild camped in some awe-inspiring landscapes, but we never want to forget how important wildlife conservation is at home too.”

Camilla and Julian have already raised almost £3,000 for wildlife conservations, but further donations can be made on their JustGiving page and supporters can follow their progress on their website and Instagram.

You can find more information about ways to fundraise for World Land Trust or how to donate to help save threatened habitats at worldlandtrust.org.