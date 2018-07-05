Aldwick need to improve form - and quickly

There’s action involving Aldwick, Bognor, Chichester Priory Park, Emsworth, Kirdford and Goodwood in our round-up of local leagues and friendly matches.

Read all the reports below - and send yours to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk plus any team pictures you’d like published.

Aldwick v Ifield 2nd

Sussex League Div 6 West

The only excuse that could be made is that Aldwick were tired and jaded having just returned from a week-long tour of Dorset and the New Forest playing games in energy-sapping temperatures.

But nevertheless it was still a miserable day for Aldwick as the ones, albeit with a very weakened side, capitulated to an embarrassing defeat by nine wickets and the twos had to concede against Bosham through lack of players as result of the fallout from ongoing club facility issues.

Selsey chased down their target with 19 overs to spare and plenty of batting left on the sidelines. That’s two wins in a row for Selsey and things couldn’t be better heading to RMU at the weekend.

All Aldwick could manage was a meagre 62 as they were bowled out in the 24th over. Rajeshkumar Balamani (4-14) rolled over the home side’s top three with the scoreboard looking ominous at 5-3.

Top scorer Harry Rosser moved it on a little with a useful 18 then Ifield’s other opening bowler, Jigar Parekh, got stuck in and bagged 4-29 to finish things off. The only other batsmen to make double figures was Ben Bambridge with 14. Extras at nine were third top scorer.

Ifield opener Alex Norrington was caught by Ben Bambridge off the bowling of Harry Rosser (1-24) for a duck and for a minute or two Aldwick were thinking was there a slight possibility that this game could be closer than they had originally though at the interval.

However, reality soon beckoned, as the other opener, Duncan Greenaway, raced to an unbeaten 41 and with support from Rahul Patel (14*), Ifield were victorious in the ninth over.

With no points, Aldwick slumped to sixth place and must pick themselves up this week at home to West Chiltington & Thakeham twos when the new second half of the season format kicks in. It’s now 40 overs a side with no draws.

Aldwick tour to Dorset/New Forrest

Aldwck CC have organised an annual week-long tour to various parts of the country for more than 30 years but they have never experienced such perfect weather as on this year’s tour.

They started in the idyllic setting of Charlton Down near Dorchester. Aldwick’s Jonny Knapp hit a quick 34, Ed White made 50 and Ollie Smith 40 held the tail together as Aldwick scored 158 in their 30 overs.

Charlton Down was always in control as Javed Gill 26, Ollie Moffat 35, Sam Rolls 40 saw the home team home by three wickets

Next was the beautiful setting of Brockenhurst with New Forrest ponies grazing on the outfield. Aldwick innings was also unusual with Ed White’s 112 forming over 81 per cent of Aldwick’s all-out total of 163, with Ian Guppy (10) being the next highest scorer.

Brockenhurst were soon in trouble, with John Young taking two early wickets in his 5-18. Despite 24 from Colin Greenwood, the home side were never up with the rate, falling 25 short of their target.

Next day, Aldwick travelled to Bramshaw – besides the obligatory ponies this ground was also surrounded by a golf course.

Aldwick batted first and thanks to 53 from Alex Cooper, 28 from John Brackenridge and Jonny Knapp took them to 205-7 in their 35 overs.

Kaush Patel with 58, Dean Mason 39 and Bruce Chandler 35 took Bramshaw to 192-8, falling 13 runs short of their target, Alex Cooper and Ollie Smith each taking three wickets for Aldwick.

Aldwick finished their tour with a T20 game against Ferndown Strollers. Aldwick batted first and thanks to 32* from Ian Guppy and 30* from Alex Cooper, they reached 113-7.

Ferndown were always up with the rate and thanks to George Taylor 30*, they needed four to win off of the last ball, but Taylor missed it and Aldwick won by three runs. Mukesh Andani’s 4-23 and Ollie Smith’s 3-11 made a perfect end to the tour.

Findon v Selsey

Div 6 West

Selsey had to field first on a hot day and Findon’s openers cashed in on Tom Cripps and Farhan Bhutta’s loose start. It wasn’t until spin was introduced that Selsey made the breakthrough with Asgar Thariq, Ash Humphreys and Pete Horner all picking up wickets.

Humphreys was impressive with 4-40 and Thariq took three big wickets, with Cripps bagging a late wicket to wrap the Findon innings up for 212, probably a good 70/80 runs short.

In reply Tim Fewster and Thariq started patiently but were soon up with the rate, cashing in on the quick outfield and flat wicket.

Fewster made an impressive 41 against the new ball, before his wicket brought Brad Rose in to join Bhutta. The two put on 129 and made the game look effortless with power, placement and skill.

Bhutta made 45 before he nicked one behind looking to hit one to the roundabout. At the other end Rose was looking for a personal milestone as the game was ‘safe’ falling just short on 98 not out, a truly stunning chanceless innings.

Selsey chased down their target with 19 overs to spare and plenty of batting left on the sidelines. That’s two wins in a row for Selsey and things couldn’t be better heading to RMU at the weekend.

Bognor 2nd v Crawley Eagles 2nd

Div 6 West

On a glorious day at the Regis Oval, the hosts won the toss and batted. Bustling keeper-batsman Charlie Jays gave the home team impetus with 44 along with a lively 47 from cherubic Joe Bennett but at 121-6, the innings was wobbling.

Enter the lively veteran Rich Cox with a brisk 56 from 44 balls to see Bognor declared on 218-7, Jafar Nazir the pick of the Eagles attack with 3-56.

In reply Majid Raza made a breezy 59 but with the Eagles on 125-5, the impetus was with Bognor. However contributions from the Eagles’ middle order saw them over the line by two wickets, Cox following up his 50 with 5-49.

Bognor 3rd v Chichester Priory Park 4th

Div 11 West South

At West Meads Park, Chichester won the toss and elected to field on a scorcher of a day. Early strikes from Nick Grocott (3-28) saw the impetus with Chichester but a fine 52 from Tanya Wake kept Bognor pushing forward.

At 116-5 the hosts were in a slight pickle but the arrival of gentle giant Joe Delaney changed the situation. Not feeling the cold, Delaney started batting with a jumper, which he wisely disposed of. This seemed to loosen the big man up as he unfurled drives and pulls around West Meads to make a lively 54 not out from 57 balls. A 93-run partnership with skipper John Hooker (45no) saw Bognor end on 209-5.

Chichester came out of the traps briskly and the visitors were well set on 120-0. However the introduction of young Ben Taylor, trapping Mike Maynard, and skipper Hooker, nipping out three Chichester batsmen including top scorer Steve Parker for a fine 94, saw the game tilt back Bognor’s way.

Chichester skipper Roger Smith kept the visitors in the hunt with a bullish 35 but fine death bowling from the fearless Elvis Millen and the main man Delaney saw Bognor edge this contest by three runs.

Chippingdale Ladies v Bognor Ladies

Sussex Cricket Foundation Ladies 35-over League

At Worthing, Chippingdale won the toss and fielded which appeared to work in Bognor’s favour as skipper Tanya Wake (28) and Gemma Halford (22) saw Bognor to 50 without loss.

Chips wrested the initiative as Charley Hepburn with 3-5 helped bowl out Bognor for 107. Bognor stuck to their task with Halford bagging 2-43 but a well-paced 42 for Chips’ Ella Bourne saw the hosts to victory by six wickets.

Bognor U17 v Pagham U17

U17 West League

An early start at the Regis Oval saw the latest instalment of this derby. Winning the toss and batting, Bognor lost wickets regularly but the talented Jack Hickman with 25 not out saw Bognor’s youngsters to 110-9.

For Pagham, Jasper Marshall was the pick of the attack with 3-13. Bognor then went on the hunt, none more so than Joe Delaney grabbing a fine 4-12 and capping off a fine weekend as Pagham were bowled out for 88, Bognor’s boys winning by 22 runs.

Lavant v East Meon

On a grey and breezy afternoon, East Meon won the toss and elected to field.

The hosts lost Steve Sands early, but Ian Rawnsley (30), Danny Berkley (29), Steve Brooker (33) and Peter Berkley (28) all made useful contributions.

Dave Carroll’s belligerent half-century underpinned the respectable total of 202-9.

Following unwelcome rain at tea, conditions deteriorated for the reply. That didn’t seem to deter East Meon, despite a slight stutter at 36-2 (Alex Burford and Ian Rawnsley with a scalp apiece).

Atkinson (88no) and Gillespie (68no) motored onwards towards victory with an emphatic 150-plus stand. All the Lavant bowlers toiled away manfully, but with little reward – Wilson particularly impressive after eightyears without turning his arm over.

It ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for the visitors.

Goodwood v Hambledon

Goodwood won the toss and elected to bat. A good start by Henry Whitby (22) and Matt Bennison (28) was followed by a first-ball duck for John Heyworth. Matt Beard (29), Rob Carver (22) and John Clifton (10) steadied the ship then Peter Lamb (61no) and Hari Elisetti (29no) saw Goodwood post a respectable total of 226. Hambledon sensibly used eight bowlers during their hot spell in the field. Garin Chapman was the pick with figures of 2-18.

Goodwood took to the field in good spirits. Hari Daggubati got an early breakthrough removing Sam Beagly. Henry Glanfield (49) and Seb Duggan (29) took the score to 71 before Lamb took two quick wickets to two splendid Rob Carver catches, and Hambledon were 78-4.

Drinks came and went giving Hambeldon a fresh impetus. Lewis Le Clerq (81no) took the game away from Goodwood and despite a late wicket from Hari Elisetti and two from Owen Spicer, Hambledon reached their target with five overs to spare.

Kirdford v President’s XI

Another beautiful day started with the annual two-innings celebration of cricket at Kirdford CC against the evergreen president and his team, and ended with a barbecue.

The President’s XI opened with 126 off 20 overs, with some fine tight bowling from the young-at-heart Simon ‘Doc’ Pett (4-1-10-1) and Ed Bayne (4-1-15-2) holding them back. Harry Hook coped well with the bowling with a sprightly 39 before falling to one of Simon Johnston’s three wickets.

In return, Kirdford surpassed the President’s team’s score with a 130 off 20, leaving them with a lead of just four. The President’s XI bowlers toiled but found it hard to budge Johnston, then Jamie Rountree (36) and George Hardie (18no).

In the second innings, the batting orders were reversed, and President’s XI opened with Will Webb and Patrick Haywood. Haywood (39) and Webb (46) took them to 89 from the first ten before both got out to the wily Chris Slater.

The Kirdford attack went for a few, with Dan Phillips being caught at deep mid-wicket one handed by Simon Johnston – winner of the champagne moment and the President’s XI’s innings ended on 165 from 20, an overall lead of 161.

The President had left some of his best bowlers for the second innings, and Kirdford were left with a small mountain to climb after reaching 1-2 after the first three overs. Hardie (32) was the only player to reach 50 runs in the match and Ben Simpson (22) and Ed Bayne valiantly tore into the attack but were left just short.

MoM was Will Webb for his 46 and four wickets.