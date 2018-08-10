Aldwick run ends... Chichester fourths in form... Goodwood canter home

We have reports featuring Aldwick, Bognor, Chichester Priory Park, Bognor Ladies, Lavant, Goodwood, Petworth Park and Kirdford in our latest round-up from around the cricket grounds.

Aldwick v Rustington

Sussex Div 6 West

Aldwick’s winning ways came to an abrupt halt with a heavy defeat by 107 runs at home to Rustington.

Many Aldwick first-team players were unavailable, resulting in a much weakened side.

Despite this, second-team captain Jonny Knapp and Jamie Murphy removed both Rustington openers cheaply – Knapp bagging Paddy Chapman for just 10 and Murphy trapping Bhavesh Prabhakar lbw for nine.

However, what came next was a match-winning partnership from Richard Hobbs (65) and David Rogers (29) who pushed the score up from 22-2 to 117-3 until Rogers fell to Harry Rosser (3-48) aided by a catch from Knapp.

Rosser removed Jamie Walker (21) and Simon Blowen (9) but as wickets fell runs were also piling up. Skipper Alex Cooper (2-27) also had successes with the ball but debutant Mathew Calvert was the most economical conceding just 12 runs in his nine overs when Rustington were on the attack.

Harry Hughes (32*) took the visitors 40-over total to 206-7 with a good late knock.

Chasing 207 for victory should have been within Aldwick’s grasp but they were never at the races with a fragile batting display.

Only Harry Rosser (13), Jonny Knapp (15) and Jamie Murphy (32) were the ones to made double figures as the home side were rolled out for just 99.

It was a strong bowling performance from opening pair Harry Hughes (4-45) and Alan Hodgson (3-35) that led the way to the visitors’ victory. Ben Kimber (2-2) put a end to it all and Aldwick were left to lick their wounds.

A stronger team is sure to face Findon this week.

* Aldwick twos were forced to concede their game.

Poignant day for Aldwick

Pagham and Bognor in form

Ifield 2nd v Bognor 2nd

Div 6 West

A roaring 67 not out from Bognor skipper Harry Hood was the backbone of Bognor’s 140 all out, Ifield’s Graeme Dean taking 5-22. Ifield’s Joe Smith made a brisk 82 not out as Ifield won this contest by nine wickets.

Bognor 3rd v Littlehampton 4th

Div 11 West South

At West Meads, fielding first, Bognor stuck to their task well with skipper John Hooker grabbing 4-54 and the mercurial Babs Ahmed snaffling 3-34 as Littlehampton made 166-8.

Sam Pannell’s maiden league ended with him scoring 70. The highlight of the innings came from Bognor gloveman Josh Minifie who on debut dived full length to take a fine catch.

In reply Bognor gave it a go, Ahmed crunching a brisk 50, but the day belonged to the visitors as Raj Anamula and Amit Dubey grabbed three apiece to bowl out Bognor for 138 despite the efforts of Jon Whitewood and Harry Lindsey with the bat.

Broadwater v Chichester Priory Park 4th XI

Division 11 West South

Chichester won the toss and opted to bat first. Whitby enjoyed a partnership with Steve Parker, scoring 49 to Parker’s 82.

Tim Wergen on debut notched seven but was unluckily judged lbw before Steve Price hit an elegant 37 and David Graham-Wood smashed 125 not out from 44 balls.

A score of 329 from 40 overs looked too much for Broadwater but a quick 61 from 11 overs indicated they accepted the challenge.

Al Brown took 3-21 with son Josh taking a catch from his father’s bowling and Wergen’s 3-11 shattered Broadwater hopes.

Run-outs by Wergen and Rhys Hall sealed their fate and they were all out for 141.

Bognor Ladies v West Chiltington Ladies

Women’s T20 Group League 1

At the Regis Oval Bognor went hunting for a win that would see them top their league. Batting first, a fine innings from skipper Tanya Wake (42 retired) and lower-order lustiness from Hannah Stemp saw Bognor to a total of 124-5.

In reply Chilts’ Sophie Grayson fought back with 31 not out but tight lines from the Bognor ladies saw them to a 42-run win.

Rudgwick v Bognor Rebels Sunday XI

A captain’s innings on his leadership debut of 89 not out from skipper Taylor Jaycocks took Bognor from 76-5 to a combative total of 225-6 in the heat and heart of Sussex.

Jaycocks’ placement and panache proved the ideal foil with partner-in-crime Charlie Jays crunching and clouting his way to a lively 69.

Bognor’s bowlers kept matters tight and with a maiden Bognor wicket each for the evergreen pair of Phil Teasdale and Steve Jays, the Rebels won this contest by 80 runs.

Goodwood v Ropley

Goodwood returned home to play Ropley on another hot afternoon. Ropley won the toss and elected to bat.

They set off at six an over, with opening bowlers Owen Spicer and Matt Bennsion the ones to suffer. The introduction of James Mayne (1-32) and Matt Geffen (2-13) put the brakes on with Geffen taking the first three wickets.

Two good partnerships developed for Ropley – N White (59) the mainstay of their innings, well supported by M Burkie (16) and Ka Sharma (9).

Runs began to flow again with the introduction of Steve Dudman (2-42) but wickets also fell. Some control was applied by Hari Daggubati (1-21) and Richard Geffen (1-22).

Catches were taken by Matt Geffen, Dudman, Matt Beard and Daggubati, while Owen Spicer tripped the light fantastic in the field. After 40 overs Ropley were 180-8.

Goodwood set off at a Stewards’ Cup pace, Mike Smith (106*) and Daggubati (21) opening with a stand of 71 in 10 overs. Goodwood lost their way with six wickets falling for 30. Daggubati was bowled, Owen Spicer (4) was yorked, Geffen played down the wrong line, John Clifton was bowled first ball, Beard (5) was bowled, while Dudman (9) was caught.

Bennsion (22*) joined Smith. These two set about ensuring Goodwood won, without further loss, with a partnership of 81.

Smith completed an excellent century and several bowlers were despatched out of the ground. Goodwood won with 8.5 overs to spare by four wickets.

This week Goodwood are at Windsor Castle to face the Royal Household XI.

Lavant v DACD

Michael Wyatt tore through the Lavant batting, the first wicket falling off the third ball.

Wyatt gave nothing away in a fine spell, returning figures of 8-2-5-21. Lavant were reeling at 36-7 until Alex Wilson calmly added runs, supported by the returning Phil Allen. Lavant were all out for 104.

DACD started their reply with Hughes and Tim Barton adding 57 for the first wicket. Barton was the second wicket to fall on 49 before three quick wickets by Jonnie Sullivan left DACD 84-5.

DACD cantered past Lavant’s total without further loss to win by five wickets.

Petworth Park v Kirdford

Another gloriously hot day at Petworth Park saw Kirdford ask Petworth Park to bowl so they could bat first on the hard and true surface.

Simon Johnston did well to stay in against aggressive bowling from Adam Dowling (1-18) and Ollie Battams (2-15), eventually reaching 26.

Kirdford found it hard going but Johnston found his stride, and runs started to flow with Jamie Rountree (29), Patrick Haywood (50) and a late couple of sixes from James Spearing (15) taking them to a competitive 173.

Petworth Park, with some trepidation, matched Kirdford’s run rate after the first ten overs. Then in came Dowling. Kirdford rued dropping him twice but controlled power hitting took him to a fine 104 (retired) that took Petworth Park up to the mark in the penultimate over.

He was ably assisted by Rob Wattie (29). Kirdford’s best bowlers were Spearing (1-15) and Tom Harvey-Jones (2-35).