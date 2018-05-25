Aspetar takes Cocked Hat crown at Goodwood May Festival

Racegoers at day two of the Goodwood May Festival enjoyed a much warmer and clearer day - and it was a hit with racing fans and foodies alike.

Mick Channon’s Big Boots was back to form in the first, but couldn’t catch Amy Murphy’s Kapono, who showed a superb turn of foot, to run 3¼ lengths clear at the line, ridden by Gerald Mosse

Marcus Tregoning and Hayley Turner paired up with Sir Titan in the second to beat the favourite Dourado by a neck. Luke Morris rode Sylvester Kirk’s Bubble And Squeak to a neck victory ahead of Daybreak in the Thames Materials Land Restoration Fillies' Handicap.

The feature race, the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes, was won by Roger Charlton’s Aspetar, who followed up on an impressive debut at Windsor. Main Street, for four-time winners of the race, John Gosden and Frankie Dettori, finished a length behind in second, a head in front of the hotly-tipped Highbrow.

Richard Fahey’s George Bowen failed to follow up on an impressive win at York last time, with Robert Cowell and Jamie Spencer taking victory, with Raucous in the Thames Materials Bulk Excavations Handicap.

The penultimate race, the thamesmaterials.com Handicap, went to Jayne Chapple-Hyam’s Uber Cool, ridden by Dettori. Poointel missed out by a nose and Imphal could only manage third.

The final race of day two was won by Pat Cosgrave on board the Ed Walker-trained Maygold - an 11/4 chance tipped on this website. Richard Huges picked up yet another second, with Ellen Gates and Crystal Deauville finished third.

The festival concludes on Saturday, when the first two races are on ITV and the card includes two more listed contests - the Festival Stakes and the Tapster Stakes.