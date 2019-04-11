Australia stars who miss out on World Cup spot could be set for Arundel Castle visit this summer

Cricket officials at Arundel Castle are in positive mood as they head into the 2019 season.

The world-famous ground will host a fantastic variety of cricket ranging from international, county, women’s, disability, traditional and youth matches.

There are many highlights but the stand-out fixtures include: June 11-14 – Sussex v Gloucestershire (county championship); July 7-10 – Sussex v Australia A (tourist match); August 15 – ECB County 2nd XI T20 Finals Day; August 18 – Southern Vipers v Surrey Stars (KIA Women’s Super League – T20).

The Australian A side is likely to contain several Ashes squad members who are not participating in the World Cup. There will also be other Australian visitors as the Dukes of Norfolk’s XI will play the Sydney Cricket Ground XI in August.

There are various other high-end matches which include ECB Physical Disabilities XI v Cambridge University, Duke of Norfolk’s XI v MCC, National Schools T20 finals day, ECB County u17s three-day final and the ECB national disability final.

The fixtures also are supported by various activities run by the Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation.

James Rufey, executive secretary at Arundel Castle Cricket, said: “We are course delighted in that we have formed a list of matches that covers all forms of the game.

“This is very much part of our ethos. Everyone will have a favourite but there is no doubt that the visit of the Australians in July will be a real highlight. Our stunning ground has a wonderful history with Australian cricket and we very much look forward to welcoming them to Arundel again.”

John Barclay, director of cricket, said: “There’s a lovely year in store as usual at Arundel with Sussex v Gloucestershire in June and Sussex v Australia A in July being the highlights among many outstanding fixtures.”

For more information, visit www.cricketatarundelcastle.co.uk

