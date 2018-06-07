Awards reflect brillant Bognor season

The awards have been handed out at Bognor Rugby Club after a successful season.

The first XV finished second in division one of the Hampshire League, while many other teams at the club has fine campaigns.

Here’s a list of award winners:

BRFC. County Hons Award - Elvis Millen & Finlay Glass

3s most consistent - Mike Teague

3s player of the year - Adam Groome

2s top try scorer - Karl Flinn

2s most consistent - Darren Brown

2s player of the year - Jeremy Newton Young

Kicking Trophy - Sean Power

Clubman (people) of the year - Mike and Marie O’connor.

1st team

Colt of the year - Paddy Burnett

Top try scorer - Sam Newcombe

Most improved player - James Barlow

Most consistent player - Chris Webb

Player of the year - Josh Burgess

Arthur Ward Cup Team of the year - 1st XV

Special award - Lee Balchin