The Sussex Cricket League - recently confirmed as the world's biggest cricket league - have released their fixtures for 2019

The season kicks of on Saturday May 4 with Premier Division champions Roffey travelling to Brighton and Hove.

Newly-promoted Mayfield host Cuckfield, who have Australian Jake Weatherald in their ranks, while Three Bridges host Middleton.

The other Premier Division fixtures on the opening weekend are Horsham v Eastbourne and East Grinstead v Preston Nomads.

Lindfield, who enjoyed a last day escape from relegatipon in 208 and have signed IPL star Manan Vohra as their overseas, travel to Billingshurst on the opening day.

Relegated Hastings and St Leonards travel to promoted Goring-by Sea while Ifield make the trip to St James Montefiore.

Roffey celebrate a wicket in the game against Eastbourne which clinched them the Sussex Cricket League title last season. Picture by Jon Rigby

Burgess Hill's first game in Division 2 sees them make the trip to Chichester Priory Park.

Division 3 West throws up a big local derby on the first day of the season as Broadwater v Findon.

You can read the full fixture list here

Sussex is now the home of the world’s largest adult cricket league – with its 335 participating teams across 34 divisions.

The inaugural Sussex Cricket League annual meeting was held at the 1st Central County Ground in November where the integration of the East Sussex Cricket League, Mid Sussex Cricket League, West Sussex Invitation Cricket League and the Sussex Premier Cricket League was completed.

