Bognor rugby academy is set to flourish

Bognor RFC’s 2019-20 academy began in earnest as 46 players and eight coaches attended the initial assessment day.

Programme co-ordinators Tom Spurle, Doug Millen and Rob Outen, supported by a large coaching team, put the players through assessment drills focussing on key skills before a 60-minute trial match.

The 2019-20 academy season begins at the end of August with a four-day training camp at the prestigious Kelly College in Devon and ends in April with matches against Winchester at Allianz Park, home of Saracens, plus the end-of-year awards dinner in the players’ lounge.

The academy will run two teams in the Hampshire leagues as well as entering the Sussex colts and national colts cup competitions.

With eight county players in the squad and a wealth of talent it promises to be an exciting and successful season.

The Bognor academy is open to all players who will be in Year 12 or 13 in September and new players are welcome. Contact through the club website or social media.

The players are in action at Hampshire Avenue on Sunday as the under-16s take on Fareham Heathens ahead of their Hampshire cup final (11am) while the under-17s host Tottonians Colts (1pm). All support welcome.