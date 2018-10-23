Bognor rugby lads start season with festival tour

Bognor RFC under-tens started their 2018-19 season with three festivals on the bounce.

Pre-season training has been fantastic with players learning new rules for the age group and picking up some new squad members.

With festivals at Midhurst, Chichester and Haslemere, Bognor had to step up and meet the new challenges of the game.

Over the three festivals Bognor’s results were very encouraging with eight wins, three draws and two losses, and 43 tries scored to 22 against.

Looking to build on a great start, the under-tens are always looking for new players. They train at the Hampshire Avenue club on Wednesdays at 6.30pm and Sundays from 10am. All welcome.

Bognor reign in the rain

Bognor make mincemeat of Millbrook

* Chichester RFC’s U12s were back on the road for the Alton ‘Emerging’ Festival, with emerging players given the opportunity to impress coaches and peers and some players rested.

For the first match against Petersfield, it was impressive to see Chi looking to move the ball wide with vigour, Yannick Mack leading the way.

Charlie Page made an excellent try-saving tackle at pace as it finished in a 2-2 draw.

Against Basingstoke, the squad penetrated the defensive line twice with Basingstoke only managing to score one. Owen Osbourne, crossed the line for his first try for Chichester.

Chi played Alton in their next match. Alton led 2-0 at half-time, but in the second half the squad scored two excellent tries.

For one Finlay Ronnie made a piercing run through the Alton defence to score.

The final game against Winchester, who were unbeaten, and Chi began to demonstrate their game management skills, with the lead being taken by Seb McNamara, Ronnie, Archie Ross, Joshua Ellis and Jonah Hutchings.

Chi played up the hill in the first half, scoring a well-earned try. In the second half Winchester threw everything at Chi, but, with determined tackling by Archie Coughtrey, McNamara and Hutchings, Winchester were held at bay.

Player of the festival was Mack.

Chi U12s: Coughtrey, Dallaway, Ellis, Harris, Heaver, Hutchings, Mack, McNamara, Osborne, Page (Hudson), Page (Charlie), Ronnie, Ross, Stisted, Taylor, Toft, Treagus, Willis.