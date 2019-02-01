Bognor rugby teams are flying - and one is ready for cup final

Bognor Rugby Club’s third team made the trip to Horsham with a strong squad – and were rewarded with a fine 38-12 win.

Despite playing into the wind, Bognor started strongly and following a strong scrum in midfield, new recruit Dave Greville at fly-half made a lovely break. After drawing the last man he popped the ball to Jon Robbins who sprinted over the line. The second try soon arrived from Mike Reed.

Bognor’s pack, fantastically marshalled by colt Frankie Jolly, rumbled back up the field and after some excellent hands by forwards and backs, Reed stormed over for his second of the day.

After weathering a fightback, Bognor scored again as Harry Edwards stormed over the line. With the conversion nailed, Bognor were 26-0 up.

Despite playing with the wind in the second half, Bognor didn’t turn the screw as much as expected as Horsham brought on a couple of back replacements who gave them a harder edge.

Felpham ace Breach in squad for Six Nations

Bognor youngsters make the step up

Horsham scored their first try to make it 26-5, but Bognor struck back with young Stan Wright making sure he was in the right place to receive a quick lineout deep in Horsham territory before beating a couple of defenders and popping the ball off to Lee Russell on the wing to score.

Bognor’s final try came from Nigel Mitchell taking an offload from a tackled team-mate on Horsham’s 22m to sprint in under the posts. Dave Greville slotted the conversion to make it 38-5.

Horsham pressed hard and got fair reward with their second try to bring the final score to 38-12.

This was a very good win against an experienced and tough Horsham side. MoM was Jolly, who put in a top-class performance at No9 that belied his years. Special mention also to Wright for his debut out of position.

This Saturday is the West Sussex final of the Sussex Vase at Littlehampton RFC. All support welcome, ko is 1.30pm at Littlehampton School.

All the Bognor RFC teams – mini, youth, girls and seniors – went unbeaten this weekend.

Sunday saw Bognor under-14 teams winning at Cranleigh and US Portsmouth and the under-16s also winning at Cranleigh. Bognor’s under-13 girls grasped victory at Horsham and the u11s beat Crawley.