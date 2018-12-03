Bognor youngsters hit by sickness - but they still enjoy rugby success

Coaches Scott Stonelake and Jon Luxton took Bognor RFC under-tens to Havant for a tough festival but it was a side hit by sickness and injuries.

Against US Portsmouth Bognor were pinned deep in their own half. The defence were strong against a relentless Portsmouth but with quick hands from Portsmouth saw them over the line and it ended 1-0.

A game against Southampton Trojans brought a much better performance from Bognor with Marcus Cotton-Butcher sidestepping several opponents to release Emils Frolovs for a run-in.

Setariki Naveveula smashed a ruck, with quick thinking from James Dawson sending David Jonusas on a charge to make it 2-0.

The second half saw Trojans come at Bognor. A quick try got them back in the game but Bognor stood firm and a last-gasp Tommy Walker tackle preserved a 2-1 win.

Hosts Havant were next and great individual skill by Frolovs saw him sidestep half the Havant team to score in the corner. Havant soon levelled.

Jake Gatland saw a gap and took it 2-1. From the restart Gatland set up Gus Stonelake out wide and his fantastic injection of speed made it 3-1.

Against Eastleigh, tries from Naveveula, Frolovs, Gatland and a team try finished by Jonusas meant Bognor won 4-3.

A great day was had by all and Bognor’s recent form has helped clinch sponsorship deals with Sargent Carpets, Chris Tomkins Master Thatcher and Wiley’s. Coaches thanked them for their support.