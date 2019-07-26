Archer can prove fitness for Ashes with Sussex appearance

Jofra Archer will be out to show England he is fit to take on Australia in next week's first Ashes Test when he appears for Sussex Sharks against Surrey in a Vitality Blast game at Hove this evening.

Archer is in line for his first Sussex appearance since becoming a World Cup winner after the ECB cleared him to play for the Sharks in the sold-out Blast clash.

He has been recuperating after reporting left side soreness following England’s World Cup win at Lord’s but passed a fitness test with the England and Sussex medical teams at Hove this morning.The right-arm quick bowled pain-free in the nets to his Sussex and England teammate Chris Jordan.

Jofra replaces Aaron Thomason in the 14-man squad that was named ahead of the Sharks’ 15-run victory over Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Buoyant after the Sharks’ opening win and with Archer at his disposal for Friday’s derby, Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: “We were delighted with the win against Hampshire. The batsmen, led by Salty [Phil Salt], David Wiese and Rashid [Khan], did a great job getting us up to that decent total which we were then able to defend.

“It was a great story for Reece [Topley] to return like that. He bowled beautifully and it was a fantastic night for him and his family who were down at the ground after all the work he has put in.

“We’re always striving to better and, while our energy was excellent, I think we can be a bit sharper in the field and that’s something we’ll look to be on top of in the rest of the tournament, starting with Surrey tomorrow night.

“We’re very pleased to have Jofra in the squad for tomorrow night. Any time one of your international players is available, you’re delighted to welcome them back.

“What better way to keep Jofra ticking over and fit and strong than playing a match. We’re excited he’s available and would like to thank the ECB for releasing him to us for the Surrey game.

“Chris Jordan is building up nicely, but he’s not quite at full fitness yet. We’re confident he’ll be available for selection next week.”

Squad - Luke Wright (c), Jofra Archer, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown (wk), Laurie Evans, Harry Finch, Rashid Khan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Wiese