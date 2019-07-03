Aussie cricketers heading to Arundel to take on Sussex

Cricket officials at Arundel Castle are looking forward to the arrival of the Australian A team, who will play Sussex in a four-day match starting on Sunday (July 7).

The Australian squad is set to contain several well-known players including Tim Paine, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Mitch Marsh, James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood.

There has been much interest in the fixture with Arundel announcing that all corporate covers have been sold for the first three days.

This is the second major four-day match at the Castle Ground for Sussex this season – they played Gloucestershire there in the County Championship in June.

James Rufey, the Arundel Castle Cricket executive secretary, said “We look forward to the visit of the Australia A touring side. Our ground has a rich history with Australian cricket, and we are delighted they are visiting us again this Summer. There has been much interest in the match which has been very pleasing.”

Gates open at 9.30am every day with play starting at 11.30am. For further information call 01903 882 462 or visit www.cricketatarundelcastle.co.uk