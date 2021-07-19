Bognor back in Sussex Cricket League Division Two contention after brilliant run chase against Horsham

Electing to bowl initially seemed a bold decision by Bognor skipper Ryan Maskell, as Horsham motored to 140-2, both wickets falling to Josh Sargeant.

However, the dismissal of Michael Thornley (53), who chipped Taylor Jaycocks to mid on, saw the run rate slow, and Bognor gradually turned the screw. Nick Oxley (85) continued to tick along for Horsham, but when he was bowled reverse-sweeping Mike Harris (3-60), a flurry of wickets followed, with Horsham eventually closing on 242-9 off their full allocation of 53 overs. Sargeant added to his early wickets to finish as the pick for Bognor with 4-40.

Bognor celebrate a Josh Sargeant wicket. Picture by Jon Rigby

Needing a little over five an over from the outset, Bognor started well, with Harris and Nick Ballamy rattling along to 50 without loss before the introduction of spin. Harris in particular rode his luck, but both batsmen played some eye-catching strokes on an excellent pitch.

However, with the score at 121-0, Ballamy was bowled by Oxley for a well-made 41, before Harris was caught behind off Ben Williams for 74. Bognor’s required run rate climbed quickly to 7 an over, but mini partnerships in amongst the wickets of Gary Maskell, Joe Ashmore and Jaycocks ensured the chase was very much on.

Needing 64 in the final eight overs, vice-captain Josh Seward joined Ryan Maskell at the crease, and some busy cricket, coupled with four enormous sixes from the Bognor captain saw the away side home. Seward thumped the winning runs over midwicket to finish with a crucial 21, alongside Maskell’s superlative 64 not out off only 47 balls.

Aldwick v Arundel Division 6 West

Ryan Maskell watches on as Michael Thornely bats for Horsham. Picture by Jon Rigby

Aldwick asked Arundel to bat and were soon regretting their decision as openers Zak Hodson (73) and Kieran Hornsby (35) piled on 117 for the first wicket before they were finally undone by Mathew Tozer taking 2-37 in his 8-over spell.

After their good start, the visitors came up against some good bowling spells with the best of all coming from Josh Mann taking 3-45 and a wicket apiece for Ollie Smith, Josh Kemp, and Liam Hicks.Further runs came from Oliver Ward (53) and Edward Wreford-Glanvill (24) amongst others which helped bolster the final total to 278-8 after 40 overs.

Aldwick needed a big knock from one of their top order batsmen in order to get anywhere near the 279 runs reguired for victory and although skipper Alex Cooper (28), Josh Mann (30), Liam Tinson (31) ,and Andy Gooding (28) all made good starts none of them could push on to make a much needed match-winning innings. In the end, the home side stumbled to 175-7 in 40 overs.Jamie Towe (2-38) and Kieran Hornsby (2-23) both bagged braces and there were wickets also for Charlie Hawkes (1-17) and Daniel Jackson (1-46) in Arundel’s 103 runs victory.