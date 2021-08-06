Bognor back on top - Aldwick ground Crawley Eagles

Bognor are back to winning form

Bognor v Preston

Nomads 2nds

Sussex League div two

On a day when every other game in division two was abandoned, Bognor beat the weather – and hammered Preston Nomads at home.

Bowling first, Josh Sargeant (6-25) and Graham Bush (3-35) were superb in reducing Nomads first to 33-6 and then, after a brief partnership, to 62 all out.

Mike Harris (20), Nick Ballamy (15) and Joe Ashmore (15) saw Bognor home with a minimum of fuss.

With five games remaining, Bognor sit top of division two, and take on Roffey twos this weekend.

Bognor v West Chiltington & Thakeham

T20 Cup

In a much-anticipated fixture on Sunday, Bognor took on runaway division three West leaders West Chiltington for a place in the semi-finals of the T20 Cup.

Batting first, Ryan Maskell hit a blistering 23-ball 41, before Tom Woolnough (25) and Taylor Jaycocks (21), dragged Bognor to a competitive 134.

West Chiltington fancied their chances, but on a deteriorating wicket, Josh Sargeant (4-5) dismissed Ben Lucking (one) in the first over, before Mike Harris (3-17) took two wickets in the second to reduce the away side to 8-3.

When the two combined, Harris catching Reuben Taylor (two) off Sargeant, West Chiltington were 10-4, and this became 28-6 as Bognor picked up regular wickets.

The introductions of Sam Adams, Joe Ashmore and Jaycocks all brought wickets, with Sargeant wrapping up proceedings as West Chiltington were dismissed for 76.

Bognor take on Cuckfield in the semi-final for a chance to reach Hove in September.

Aldwick v Crawley Eagles 2nd

Division six west

A remarkable game resulted in Aldwick winning by 68 runs and taking a much-needed 30 points.

With the threat of rain in the air, Aldwick decided to bat and opener Luke Barkes (21) was first to fall to Eagles’ best bowler of the day, Kumara De Silva (4-43), who also bagged No3 Andy Smith (three).

However, Smith’s dismissal paved the way for Josh Mann (48) to join opener Richard Gabb and together they put on 120 for the third wicket.

Gabb pulled a muscle after making a half-century but bravely fought on to hit his second century of the season before perishing in the final over for 116 to De Silva.

Aldwick finished on 236-7 with Wazoomi Wahid (3-29) the only other wicket-taker.

Eagles’ top order batsmen all made runs but Aldwick were on top from the start with Ben Bambridge (1-18) bowling well and Matt Tozer (2-37) his usual tidy self.

Wahid top-scored with 50 and next best was Mohamed Igbal (35) but both fell to Josh Mann’s quick thinking with two outstanding run outs.

Mann assisted with a catch, as Ollie Smith (3-27) cleaned up the tail and the visitors were bowled out for 168 in the 36th over.

This week Aldwick visit Pagham twos.

Littlehampton 3rd v Aldwick 2nd

Division 11 West (South)

For the second week running, Aldwick had to rely on skipper Dion Sampson to get them runs.

This time he fell two short of a half century. Again, his batsmen let him down as only Peter Kelly-Sullivan (18) made double figures as Aldwick were skittled out for just 91 in the 26th over.

Top bowlers were Will Kitchen (4-27), Daniel Foot (3-15), and Mike White (3-9).

Littlehampton knocked off the runs with ease, crossing the winning line in less than 19 overs losing just one wicket along the way. Jake Merrett (1-25) took the only wicket to fall.

Seacourt Raqueteers v Ashling

Ashling, batting first, set a target of 126 in their 20 overs thanks to a fine 64 by opener Julian Whiting.

In reply Seacourt Raqueteers quickly knocked off the runs in just 15 overs losing just one wicket, with opener Chris Danby scoring 65.

Walberton v Ashling

Ashling captain Vin Kumblar led from the front in this 30-overs-a-side contest with Walberton, who made first use of the wicket and scored 117-9.

Steve Harvey took 3-23, Kumblar 2-16.