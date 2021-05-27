Bognor win but Chichester are beaten on rain-hit day of cricket

Stanley Mayne batting for Chi Priory Park IIs v Stirlands at Goodwood / Picture: Malcolm Lamb

Horsham v Chi Priory Park

Sussex League div two

Chichester travelled to Horsham fresh off a win against Lindfield, and the rain held off for the start of the match. The hosts won the toss and invited Chichester to bat.

Gary Maskell at the crease for Bognor II v Stirlands II - a game Bognor won with plenty to spare / Picture: Chris Hatton

Chichester slumped to 6-2 and then 34-3. Matt Bennison (49) and Sean Dobbs (24) steadied the creaking ship with a 59-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After Dobbs departed, Ed McCarthy (41) and Bennison added 46, pushing Chichester to 139-4.

But the fall of Bennison’s wicket triggered a collapse as the last six wickets fell for just 37 runs as Chichester closed on 176 off just 35 overs.

Chichester struck early with Andrew Crookham removing Tom Johnson for 16.

That proved to be the sole bright spot for the visitors though as Will Beer (77) and Nick Oxley (49no) added 122 for the second wicket.

Action from Selsey's annual match against the Thespian Thunderers / Picture: Bob Hoare

Shortly after the loss of Beer’s wicket, the rain finally arrived and brought the game to an early finish. Horsham won by eight wickets under the Duckworth Lewis method.

Chichester host Mayfield on Saturday.

Bognor v Billingshurst

Sussex League division two

On a wet day at the Regis Oval, Bognor lost the toss and batted first, reaching 38-0 after 6 overs.

An extended rain break reduced the game to 28 overs a side. Upon restarting, Bognor lost three quick wickets, including Nick Ballamy for 32.

Taylor Jaycocks (40) and Mike Harris (27), rebuilt, taking the score to within sight of the maximum batting points target of 125 before Harris was dismissed.

That began a flurry of wickets, with Tom Alexander taking 3-18 as Bognor closed on 140-8.

Billingshurst failed to get into the run chase, losing Tom Milligan for a duck before captain Mike Burroughs was dismissed by an acrobatic caught and bowled by Ben Woolnough (2-20).

When Josh Sargeant (2-15) had Josh Wood caught behind, followed by Jaycocks trapping Paul Osborne in front, Billingshurst were off the pace.

Bognor introduced the spin of Harris and Joe Ashmore in a bid to rattle through overs before further rain, and the spinners immediately picked up wickets as the run chase crumbled.

Harris finished with 4-18 as Billingshurst were dismissed for 69, Bognor taking 30 points to go clear at the top of the table.

Stirlands v Chi Priory 2nd

Division four west

Stirlands wanted a good start against Priory seconds and they elected to bowl.

Priory opened well but outstanding fielding from Ollie Fuller and quick glovework from Elliot Brown made a breakthrough.

The bowlers put up a solid performance to dismantle the batting, with Nat Clowes, Ollie Fuller and Freddie Burgess bowling well as Stirlands restricted Priory to 139.

Mike Clowes and Jake Moores opened the reply, reaching 81-0 before Clowes soon fel to James Mayne.

Tim Robinson came in and soon started dispatching bowlers to all corners.

Moores passed 50 then fell to May but Dan Mugford and Robinson saw Stirlands to a secven-wicket win and 30 points.

n Stirlands seconds crashed to a 178-run loss at home to Bognor. The visitors totalled 219-5 before dismissing Stirlands for just 41 – Dan Winslow taking six for 12.

West Wittering 2nd v Storrington

On a wet and windy day in the Witterings, skipper Marc Slowey elected to field.

The Storrington openers scored 31 in the first three overs but James Staight took a crucial wicket getting one out.

M Haggart scored 39 but Staight took another three wickets in one over.

Jack Heart also three wickets in one over. Staight took another two, taking his total to 6-29 with Storrington all out for 140 in the 31st over. Harte ended with 4-22.

In the reply Kev Allsobrook (19) and Billy Bowman (24) put on 44. But wickets fell and West Wittering were all out for 89.

It was great to see Kaelan Baker, James and Henry Davies making their debuts for West Wittering twos.

Ashling v Yellow Stump

In a match reduced to 30 overs a side with rain forecast, Yellow Stump amassed 203/2.

K Shoulder carried his bat with 124 not out ably assisted by M Reynolds with 45 not out in an unbroken stand of 144.

In reply Ashling were always behind the required run rate and ended on 89-9 with D Shoulder claiming 5/8.

Stirlands 2nd v Bognor 2nd

Bognor exacted revenge for a pre-season defeat as a superb run-a-ball 108 from Gary Maskell anchored an excellent first innings score of 219-5 in tough conditions.

Stirlands were never in the chase, capitulating to 41 all out as Dan Winslow picked up 6-12. Scott Bingham chipped in with 3-2 as Bognor took all 30 points.

Pagham v Findon

Division three west

On another damp afternoon Findon won the toss and decided to bat.

Findon got off to a steady start reaching 42 before a needless run out opened the door for Pagham and after a slight rain delay wickets fell at regular intervals.

At 135-8 Pagham would have been hopeful of wrapping it up but Findon’s tail wagged and they reached 166 all out.

Pagham’s bowlers bowled economically and shared the wickets between them.

In the reply Staurt Hanks went with the score on 13 and Nick Smith got a second duck in a row. When Jack Stannard was out for 20, Pagham where in a bit of trouble at 40-3.

They slipped into even further trouble at 64-6 but a partnership of 57 between Justin Scott and the Nikki Tabberer gave them hope.

This was soon extinguished when Scott was dismissed and Pagham fell hopelessly short on 130 all out.

Clymping 2nd v Aldwick 2nd

Div 11 West (South)

Aldwick ones’ home clash with Broadbridge Heath fell foul of the weather but at Clymping, Aldwick twos game went ahead – albeit on a wicket where copious amounts of sawdust was needed to soak up the water under foot.

It was always going to be tough to make runs but both sides did.

Batting first, Aldwick’s patient performance took them to 107-9 from 40 overs.

Opener Dave Edwards (24) top scored but was finally outdone by the home side’s top wicket-taker of the day, Luke Faulkner (4-12).

Skipper Dion Sampson (20) and Oliver Duffin (12) made valuble contributions to a low total but Darin Bird (3-22) stopped others making runs.

At 70-3 Clymping must have thought they were home and dry, but Aldwick’s bowlers had other ideas.

Tom Stanley (21), Ian Gardiner (20) and Nick Lamb (14) led the way for the home team while John Young (2-15) and Sampson (2-15) produced good spells.

Josh Kemp returned four overs in which he took 1-4but the hero of the hour was Alex Ryder (3-26) who bowled the last over, with the scores level and two wickets left. He took both wickets and Clymping were all out for 107 with one ball to spare,

Worthing Sunday v Aldwick Sunday

In a reduced overs game Aldwick made a healthy 145 from their 20 overs.

Ed White and Alex Cooper each retired with half centuries ( White taking his Aldwick runs total to 350 this season without yet being dismissed in four innings).

Dan Austin hit a gutsy 16 and the innings ended with Shay Wheeler being Worthing’s top bowler with 3-33.

Home side opener Tom Simpson (50*) led the way in reply, well supported by Alex Watkins (32*) as Aldwick’s sevenbowlers did their best to stem the runs.

Worthing reached their target with seven balls to spare, winning by seven wickets.

Seaford College

After Seaford’s famous victory against the MCC in 2019, the teams had a lot to play for this year.

There was excitement in the air, not least because everyone is just happy to be back playing fixtures again.

It’s a tradition every year that Seaford’s first XI play the MCC.

Head of cricket Chris Adams said: “It’s fantastic to be out playing fixtures again. This is normally a timed fixture but this year, with the Covid rules, it was a 40-over match. Congratulations to the MCC on the win.”

Seaford totalled 168, and the MCC won by seven wickets.

Dan Joseph, MCC captain and Seaford sport coach, added: “Seaford beat the MCC in 2019 and I have never lived it down. This year we aimed to beat Seaford and absolutely destroy them!”

Joseph was very proud to see boys he coached play at this level against men. Hecoaches cricket at Seaford and has seen many of the 1st XI players come up through the school from the prep school.

James Carter, Seaford’s Cricket 1st XI Captain, told us: “It was a great privilege having MCC here. It’s a great honour for a lot of the young students and it’s great to see the respect for the game and that you can play cricket after you leave school for clubs and the MCC.”

Adams said: “This is one of our most prestigious fixtures, it’s been a great day with lots of happy students and MCC players enjoying this great game. We’re looking forward to hosting the again MMC in 2022.”

* The annual clash between Selsey CC and the Thespian Thunderers for the Sir Patrick Moore Cup produced a nail-biting finish.

Selsey batted first and Jim Amis, hit 14 runs from the first over, followed by two mighty sixes from Brad Rose.

They put on 62 before Amis was out. Peter Horner hit ten fours and a six in his 55, sharing in a partnership of 132 with Rose.

Five Selsey batsmen perished without registering a score but Rose smashed six sixes and 14 fours in his 103 before retiring, then returning for a further seven runs.

Severne looked impressive, but had to retire hurt on 17. Clarke was unbeaten on 21 in Selsey’s final total of 249.

Of the Thespians bowlers, Tuite, Whatley, Heanley, Jardine and Kingston had success.

The Thespians began in a more sedate manner then picked up the pace. After 20 overs they were 73-4.

Opener Drysdale was caught behind for 37. Venter batted sensibly for 21 and Jonny “The Silent Assassin” Muir, got his eye in and produced an innings of great quality.

Muir and Rink took them closer to the Selsey total before Rink was clean bowled by Clarke for 47. Muir made 90, containing 11 fours.

Horner bowled the final over and it went down to the last ball. Muir struck the ball towards the boundary but George Horner, diving to his left, took a spectacular catch that would be a credit to anyone, thus ensuring victory for Selsey.

Cripps, Steed, Horner and Steed took wickets.