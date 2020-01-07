Cricket league divisions revealed for Middleton, Chichester, Bognor and others

The line-ups for all divisions in the 2020 Sussex Cricket League have been revealed.

Middleton will once again compete in the top tier of the cricket pyramid in the Premier League after finishing in a creditable fourth place last year behind champions Roffey, runnerss-up Brighton and third-placed Three Bridges.

In division two, Bognor and Chichester Priory will be looking to improve on last season’s standings and go one further. Bognor missed out on promotion by a mere 16 points while Chichester finished seventh.

In division three west, the line-up again includes Pagham, who ended in fourth place in 2019.

Stirlands will compete this year in division four after dropping down from division three west and will hope to bounce back and gain promotion. With them in this division are Chichester Priory Park seconds.

Two sides ready to battle it out once more in division five are Middleton seconds and West Wittering firsts.

Pagham seconds have dropped a league to division six west and will compete against the likes of Eastergate and Aldwick firsts, who had very contrasting seasons in 2019.

Aldwick missed out on promotion by only 12 points whereas Eastergate survived by just 11 points to maintain division six status.

Stirlands seconds were promoted last season after finishing runner-up in division eight and will join the likes of Bognor seconds and Selsey firsts in division seven west.

In division eight Chichester Priory thirds will hope to make a promotion bid after finishing mid-table last summer.

After securing promotion in 2019, Bosham firsts will now ply their trade in division nine alongside West Wittering seconds, who finished third last season in the same division.

Chichester Priory fourths and Middleton Academy XI are two newly promoted sides that will take place in division ten south west, as well as last season’s competitors Pagham thirds and Eastergate seconds.

In division 11 south west, Bognor thirds, Aldwick seconds and Bosham seconds help make up the line-up.

The season is scheduled to start on May 9 and end on September 5.