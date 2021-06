And Lindfield won the local bragging rights over Burgess Hill at St John's Park.

Haywards Heath hosted Middleton in the Premier Division and it was the visitors who won.

Photographer Derek Martin was at both games to can the action.

You can read the full Sussex Cricket League round-up here

1. Burgess Hill v Lindfield Phil Weir bowls to James Chadburn

2. Burgess Hill v Lindfield Tom Trowbridge batting with James Chadburn

3. Burgess Hill v Lindfield Scott Pedley prepares to bowl for Lindfield

4. Burgess Hill v Lindfield Lindfield go up for a big appeal