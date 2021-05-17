Alfie Pyle bowling to Fallah Uddin

Ifield v Crawley Eagles and Lindfield v Chichester Priory Park - Sussex Cricket League action picture special

The rain came down but it did not stop the cricket on Saturday in the Sussex Cricket League.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 17th May 2021, 8:21 am

Crawley Eagles were the victors against local rivals Ifield while Chichester Priory Park won away at Lindfield. Our photographer Steve Robards was at both games - here are a selection of his pictures.

1. Ifield v Crawley Eagles

Ifield get together

2. Ifield v Crawley Eagles

Bilal Khan bowls for Ifield

3. Ifield v Crawley Eagles

Alfie Pyle bowling to Rehan Hasan

4. Ifield v Crawley Eagles

Falah Uddin

