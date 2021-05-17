Picture gallery - Bognor beat Horsham in Sussex Cricket League

Ryan Maskell (56) and Nicholas Ballamy (75 not out) helped see Bognor home. See Martin Denyer's pictures on this page and the ones linked.

Elsewhere in division two, Chichester Priory Park (166-4) also wicked up a win as they were set a revised DLS target after a rain hit match at Lindfield (114-3). Reduced to 43 overs a side initially, Lindfield’s innings was cut short to 28 overs at 114-3. Chichester also received 28 overs and needed to get 163 to win and cruised to the total for the loss of four wickets. For Chi, Mike Smith hit a 19-ball 38 including four sixes.

Burgess Hill (190-8) enjoyed a 90-run win over Billingshurst (100 all out). Wajid Shah (50) and Lewis Mamoany (58) were the stars with the ball for Hill, while Jas Bassan took 4-15 with the ball. The other two matches in division two were abandoned.

1. Pictures from Bognor CC's nine-wicket win over Horsham CC / Pictures: Martin Denyer Buy photo

