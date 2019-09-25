Rain ruins Sussex's hopes of progress against Worcestershire

Play on the third day of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two match between Sussex and Worcestershire was finally abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Heavy overnight rain was followed by frequent showers on Wednesday morning and early afternoon.

An early lunch, at noon, was followed by a pitch inspection and the umpires Jerry Lloyds and Paul Baldwin carried out further inspections at 1.30pm and 2.30pm before play was called off. Sussex will resume on Thursday on 299 for eight.

The game means nothing to either side - both know they will be in division two again next season.

Earlier in the day Sussex announced Australian batsman Travis Head would be joining the club for the whole of the 2020 season. Head, 25, will be available to play in all formats.

Head coach Jason Gillespie said: “: “To have a high-quality international batsman like Travis on our staff in 2020 is very, very exciting.

“We wanted a top four batsman to improve our team and Travis will do that. He’s shown his class in his international career so far, he brings some useful off-spin and he will offer good leadership support to our captains from his time leading South Australia and the Strikers.

“We also felt it was important to sign an overseas batsman that would be able to join us for most of the season and give us some continuity. Next year’s international schedule leaves Australian players relatively free during the English summer, so Travis fits the bill perfectly.

“I’ve known Trav for a number of years. We have a really good relationship and after we decided here at Sussex that an overseas batsman would complement our squad next year I just knew that Travis would be ideal.”

Head has played 12 Test matches for Australia, scoring 854 runs at an average of 42.70, including a top score of 161 against Sri Lanka in Canberra in February this year.

In 42 one-day internationals, he has made 1,273 runs at an average of 34.40, with ten fifties and one-hundred, and in 16 international T20s he has scored 319 runs at a strike-rate of 130.20.