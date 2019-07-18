Rashid Khan gives Vitality Blast boost to Sussex Sharks

Rashid Khan will now be available for Sussex Sharks’ first ten group matches in this year’s Vitality Blast - starting on Friday evening away to Hampshire.

The world’s number one T20 bowler was initially signed for the Sharks’ first seven matches of the tournament, but schedule changes mean he has been able to extend his stay with the team.

That means Sussex fans will have an extra chance to see the prodigal leg-spinner in action at the 1st Central County Ground this summer.

In addition to home games against Hampshire, Surrey, Kent Spitfires and Glamorgan, Rashid will now be available for the Friday night fixture against Middlesex at home on 9 August, and for the trips to Surrey and Kent on 15 and 16 August.

Tickets for all seven group matches at The 1st Central County Ground are on sale now. Next Friday's clash against Surrey is already sold out, and a number of our other fixtures are very close to selling out, so supporters are encouraged to secure their seats without delay to avoid disappointment.

The Sharks are reportedly likely to be without Alex Carey (with Australia) and Chris Jordan (injured) for their Ageas Bowl opener.