Rose blooms for Selsey... there's no Yee-ha for Bognor ladies

Our latest round-up from around the cricket pitches features Selsey, Bognor Ladies, Bognor seconds, Lavant and Goodwood

Selsey v Ram

Sunday brought new visitors to Selsey in the form of RAM, who elected to bat.

Tom Cripps (3-38) opened the bowling with Jacob Taylor (2-38). Taylor looked good up the hill.

Nippum (93*) took ram to 205, which the nine men of Selsey knew would be a challenge, but one man had other ideas – Brad Rose (129*) was little short of sublime, endangering any nearby buildings or passing space stations.

He was ably supported by Adrian Townshend (39) but Selsey required 30 with one wicket remaining. With Rose was debutant Carl Spencer (2*), who had the best seat in the house as Rose hit the shot of the day over mid-off for six to take Selsey over the line.

Bognor Ladies v Hurstpierpoint Ladies

Ladies 35-over League

At the Regis Oval, Bognor keeper Sandra Yee led the way with a fine 52 in a total of 130-6; however it was not the ladies day as a bright 58 from Kate Davies led Hurstpierpoint to a six-wicket win.

Littlehampton II v Bognor II

T20 Trophy R1

Bognor won the toss and elected to bat in this first-round foray.

It was a stop-start affair as Bognor finished on 127 all out, Amjad Mohsin taking 3-36 and Littlehampton replying with a fine 53 from Sam Mellor, Littlehampton winning the contest by five wickets.

For Bognor, Harry Hood’s 3-16 was the pick of the attack.

Lavant v Old Barn

Lavant won the toss and elected to bat on a sultry afternoon.

Anscombe looked in good nick until he played on with the score on 15. Wignall joined Rawnsley and they crafted a handy 76-run partnership before the latter was lbw to Glanville for 22.

Brooker bludgeoned his way to a second successive half-century. Rawnsley holed out to deep mid-wicket for a very useful 90. All the Old Barn bowlers and fielders toiled away with dogged determination. Lavant’s declaration was made at 209-5.

In reply, the visiting openers started brightly despite some tidy bowling from Allen and Hudson. Both took wickets but the Old Barn batsmen resisted much of what was thrown at them.

Their resolve was broken by a combination of Anscombe’s left-arm swift seam bowling and Dave Burford’s beguiling leg-spin. Burford ended up with 4-40, before Rawnsley mopped up the tail. Old Barn were all out for 133, giving Lavant a welcome first victory of the season by 76 runs.

Goodwood v Sussex Martlets

Sussex Martlets won the toss and started solidly. Mike Smith bowled well from the top end (1-25), Matt de Lacy from the bottom (1-65). James Mayne took a wicket to leave them 80-2.

Edwards (83) was caught by Smith off Hari Dagubatti. Graeme Bennison and Matt Geffen bowled well for no reward. Pick of the bowlers for Goodwood were Mayne (2-47) and Dagubatti (2-35). Martlets made 224-7.

A couple of quick wickets left Carver and John Heyworth in the middle with the score 12-2. Heyworth (39) was out lbw to Walker. Carver was bowled for 51 with the score on 111-4.

Smith (25), Dagubatti (26), Bennison (26) and Geffen (30) pushed Goodwood on but whenMatt de Lacy was out first ball of the last over it left Mayne and Tim Odell needing eight to win. Mayne was run out and Martlets won by seven runs.