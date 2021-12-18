Selsey veterans raise £10k in a year for cancer charity

Kevin Fielder (left) and Bob Anderson at Selsey Golf Club

The day started with a nine-hole Stableford competition with a shotgun start, for which 42 members braved the wind and the cold on a very well kept course.

The sun came out for awhile to take the chill off but most had warmed up by then.

The meeting got under way at midday with the current vets’ chairman Kevin Fielder announcing that the Veterans had raised £10,930. for the Prostate Cancer charity.

This money came solely from the members who were led magnificently by Captain Kevin. Well done to everyone involved.

Kevin has worked tirelessly since December 2020. He organised raffles for the members over the lockdown and once they could start playing again he organised competitions with prizes and abumper raffles at certain competitions.

Most weeks they have held ‘nearest the pin’ contests for an entry fee of £1 which most members paid into, thus increasing the pot for his chosen charity.

Kevin also got a great deal with embroidered shirts for the members who played in the inter-club competitions.

These were also purchased by other members as they were so good for the price, so well done Kevin for smartening up the players.

Kevin has been an outstanding captain and one who will go down in the history books for his work and fundraising during his year.