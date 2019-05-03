Sports club open day puts cricket, tennis, squash, bowls and hockey on show

Middleton Sports Club is staging an open day on Saturday, May 4, from 10am to 4pm.

On hand will be with Yonex with tennis racket samples, while coaches from all sections will be there to welcome prospective members – cricket, tennis, squash, bowls and hockey.

The club aims to provide a welcoming, family-friendly club that encourages everyone to become involved, whatever their sporting preference:

For high level sports, the club has the facilities and expertise to get you to the top of your game. For social players, there is a variety of sessions available to suit all levels. For fitness and fun, there are exercise classes, a great gym and sporting partners.

At the open day, the cricket team will be playing from 12.20pm.

Chairman Sue Brodie said: “Last year was a hugely successful open day with more than 30 new members signing up for all sections on the day. We are delighted to see our junior membership increasing and developing as MSC is very much a family club encouraging everyone into sport.

“We are excited for this year’s event ... please look out for special membership offer only applicable on the day.”