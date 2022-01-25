Sussex and Southern Vipers cricket fixtures for 2022: All the matches, dates and venues on one page
Sussex's 2022 schedule has been confirmed - and it promises to be a hectic and exciting summer for the county. Once again they'll be doing battle in the county championship, 50-over one-day cup and the T20 Vitality Blast. And there's a four-day clash at Hove with world Test champions New Zealand to look forward to.
On this page you'll find all the dates and venues for Sussex' s campaigns in all three formats - plus news of Southern Vipers matches which are to be held in Sussex this season.
Stick with this website throughout 2022 for all the news from the County Ground as Travis Head leads Sussex in the championship, Tom Haines in the One Day Cup and Luke Wright in the Blast.
2022 Fixtures
Thursday 24 March - Three-day Friendly - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v Surrey
Monday 28 March 2022 - Three-day Friendly - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v Durham UCCE
Thursday 7 April 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v Nottinghamshire
Thursday 14 April 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The Incora County Ground
Derbyshire v Sussex CCC
Thursday 21 April 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - New Road
Worcestershire v Sussex CCC
Thursday 28 April 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v Durham
Thursday 5 May 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v Middlesex
Thursday 12 May 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Uptonsteel County Ground
Leicestershire v Sussex CCC
Saturday 14 May 2022 - Charlotte Edwards Cup - The 1st Central County Ground
Southern Vipers v Lancashire Thunder
Friday 20 May 2022 - Tourist Match - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v New Zealand
Thursday 26 May 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan
Friday 27 May 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - Bristol County Ground
Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks
Sunday 29 May 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Kent Spitfires
Wednesday 1 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The Cooper Associates County Ground
Somerset v Sussex Sharks
Friday 3 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Middlesex
Saturday 4 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - Ageas Bowl
Hampshire Hawks v Sussex Sharks
Wednesday 8 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast -
Surrey v Sussex Sharks
Friday 10 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire
Sunday 12 June 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Sophia Gardens
Glamorgan v Sussex CCC
Friday 17 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The Cloud County Ground
Essex Eagles v Sussex Sharks
Sunday 19 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - Sophia Gardens
Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks
Thursday 23 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Surrey
Friday 24 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - Canterbury
Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks
Sunday 26 June 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v Derbyshire
Friday 1 July 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles
Sunday 3 July 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks
Wednesday 6 July 2022 - Saturday 9 July 2022
T20 Vitality Blast QFs
Saturday 9 July 2022 - Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Southern Vipers v South East Stars
Tuesday 12 July 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v Leicestershire
Saturday 16 July 2022
T20 Vitality Blast - Edgbaston - Finals Day
Tuesday 19 July 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Lord's
Middlesex v Sussex CCC
Tuesday 26 July 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Trent Bridge
Nottinghamshire v Sussex CCC
Sunday 31 July 2022 - National Counties Match
Oxfordshire Cricket v Sussex CCC
Tuesday 2 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - Trent Bridge
Nottinghamshire v Sussex Sharks
Friday 5 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire
Sunday 7 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Leicestershire
Friday 12 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - Edgbaston
Warwickshire v Sussex Sharks
Sunday 14 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Surrey
Wednesday 17 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - Emirates Riverside
Durham Cricket v Sussex Sharks
Friday 19 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The Cooper Associates County Ground
Somerset v Sussex Sharks
Tuesday 23 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex Sharks v Middlesex
Friday 26 August 2022
Royal London Cup 2022 QFs
Tuesday 30 August 2022
Royal London Cup 2022 SFs
Friday 9 September 2022 - Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Southern Vipers v Western Storm
Monday 12 September 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v Worcestershire
Saturday 17 September 2022
Royal London Cup 2022 Final - Trent Bridge
Tuesday 20 September 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Emirates Riverside
Durham v Sussex CCC
Monday 26 September 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground
Sussex CCC v Glamorgan